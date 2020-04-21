This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 21 April, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s a roundup of what happened today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 21 Apr 2020, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

3 Dublin Lockdown Covid-19_90597386 Kai Plunkett aged 6 years old views the world from through the letterbox of his grandmother's home in Coolock, Dublin. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

spring-weather-21st-apr-2020 Badger the Border Collie at Shrawley Wood in Worcestershire. Source: PA

#KIM JONG UN: South Korea played down a report today that North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un was being treated after surgery, as speculation mounted over his absence from a key anniversary.

#IMMIGRATION: US President Donald Trump plans to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States because of the Covid-19 pandemic, despite the US already being the worst-hit country in the world.

PARTING SHOT

Well this is very wholesome: a video of a garda ushering a family of ducks away from the pub and back to the water.

As one clever Tweeter said: “The old bill with the young bill.”

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

