Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials have confirmed a further 44 reported deaths of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 and 388 new cases of the disease in Ireland
- Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe warned unemployment will reach 22% by the end of the summer
- No licences will be considered for events of over 5,000 people until September at the earliest
- Debenhams workers were moved on by gardaí in Dublin after gathering to demand better treatment from the company, which announced it was to close
- The State is to oppose a High Court challenge brought by John Waters and Gemma O’Doherty against laws introduced in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
- RTE broadcaster Sean O’Rourke announced he is to retire in May.
WORLD
#KIM JONG UN: South Korea played down a report today that North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un was being treated after surgery, as speculation mounted over his absence from a key anniversary.
#IMMIGRATION: US President Donald Trump plans to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States because of the Covid-19 pandemic, despite the US already being the worst-hit country in the world.
PARTING SHOT
Well this is very wholesome: a video of a garda ushering a family of ducks away from the pub and back to the water.
As one clever Tweeter said: “The old bill with the young bill.”
