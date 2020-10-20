#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 20 October 2020
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Cork floods, Manchester row, eviction ban – here’s a round-up of what happened today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 20 Oct 2020, 8:45 PM
27 minutes ago 2,059 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5239326

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

001 Smyths Queues Source: Sasko Lazarov

  • Serious flooding hit parts of Cork city centre, with many businesses and shops left under a metre of water 
  • Cabinet agreed to give Gardaí new powers that will allow them to issue fines to the occupier of a house where a house party or gathering is taking place
  • Cabinet has also agreed to change the guidance relating to Level 5 – now 25 mourners are allowed at funerals
  • A memo will be brought to Cabinet today to ban evictions during Level 5
  • The CSO said it alerted An Garda Síochána and the National Archive to the publication of an extract from the 1926 Census on social media
  • What exactly has the World Health Organization said about lockdowns?
  • Thirteen deaths and 1,269 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Ireland.

WORLD

coronavirus-tue-oct-20-2020 Manchester. Source: PA Images

#MANCHESTER: Confusion remains after talks between the UK government and Manchester politicians collapsed over financial support to implement strict Covid-19 measures in the Greater Manchester area for 28 days.

#GOOGLE IT: The US government issued legal proceedings against Google, accusing the company of maintaining an “illegal monopoly” in online search and advertising.

#PETER MADSEN: The Danish man sentenced to life in jail for murdering journalist Kim Wall aboard his submarine was arrested after he attempted to escape prison.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

#BRIDGES: US actor Jeff Bridges wasdiagnosed with lymphoma, a form of cancer that starts in the body’s infection-fighting cells called lymphocytes.

PARTING SHOT

If you need to know what something is as Gaeilge, or to check the grammatical rules – FREAGRA is your answer. 

It’s a free translation service for businesses, parents, the media and anyone else looking to use cúpla focáil go cruinn.

  • Glaoch: 087 7935913
  • Téacs: 087 7935913
  • Ríomhphost: freagra@ling.ie

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie