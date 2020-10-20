Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Source: Sasko Lazarov

Serious flooding hit parts of Cork city centre, with many businesses and shops left under a metre of water

Cabinet agreed to give Gardaí new powers that will allow them to issue fines to the occupier of a house where a house party or gathering is taking place

Cabinet has also agreed to change the guidance relating to Level 5 – now 25 mourners are allowed at funerals

A memo will be brought to Cabinet today to ban evictions during Level 5

The CSO said it alerted An Garda Síochána and the National Archive to the publication of an extract from the 1926 Census on social media

What exactly has the World Health Organization said about lockdowns?

? Thirteen deaths and 1,269 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Ireland.

WORLD

Manchester. Source: PA Images

#MANCHESTER: Confusion remains after talks between the UK government and Manchester politicians collapsed over financial support to implement strict Covid-19 measures in the Greater Manchester area for 28 days.

#GOOGLE IT: The US government issued legal proceedings against Google, accusing the company of maintaining an “illegal monopoly” in online search and advertising.

#PETER MADSEN: The Danish man sentenced to life in jail for murdering journalist Kim Wall aboard his submarine was arrested after he attempted to escape prison.

#BRIDGES: US actor Jeff Bridges wasdiagnosed with lymphoma, a form of cancer that starts in the body’s infection-fighting cells called lymphocytes.

PARTING SHOT

If you need to know what something is as Gaeilge, or to check the grammatical rules – FREAGRA is your answer.

It’s a free translation service for businesses, parents, the media and anyone else looking to use cúpla focáil go cruinn.