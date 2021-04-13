Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Tightrope walker Denis Parfenov takes advantage of the beautiful weather in Dillon's Park in Dalkey, Co Dublin. Source: Justin Farrelly

All AstraZeneca vaccine appointments are cancelled for the rest of this week, except those arranged for certain people over the age of 60

appointments are cancelled for the rest of this week, except those arranged for certain people over the age of 60 A three-year-old girl died after being struck by a bus in Co Tipperary

died after being struck by a bus in Co Tipperary Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said mandatory hotel quarantine bookings were “paused” to ramp up capacity, as new countries were added today

bookings were “paused” to ramp up capacity, as new countries were added today Health experts said that there have been six cases of stillbirths and one case of a miscarriage caused by Covid placentitis since January

since January New guidelines aimed at reducing the level of awards in personal injury court cases are set to come into effect next week

are set to come into effect next week The foundations of Dublin’s iconic Poolbeg chimneys are at risk due to the presence of sulphur, as calls continue for the stacks to be restored

are at risk due to the presence of sulphur, as calls continue for the stacks to be restored A WhatsApp message circulating this week claiming that a group of Travellers was protesting outside a Dublin Pfizer facility and refusing to leave until they got the Covid-19 vaccine, is false. Read the full Debunk here.

WORLD

Protests over the death of Daunte Wright at the Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis. Source: ABACA/PA Images

#JOHNSON & JOHNSON: The pharma firm delayed the rollout of its Covid vaccine to Europe as US health agencies recommended a precautionary pause in the use of the jab. It comes as the first supplies of the one-shot vaccine were due to arrive in Ireland

#20 YEARS IN AFGHANISTAN: President Joe Biden will remove all US troops from Afghanistan before this year’s 20th anniversary of the September-11 attacks, ending America’s longest war around five months later than planned.

#DAUNTE WRIGHT: A white police officer who fatally shot a black man during a traffic stop in Minnesota resigned.

#EVER GIVEN: The megaship which blocked Egypt’s Suez Canal and crippled world trade for nearly a week has been “seized” on court orders until the vessel’s owners pay $900 million, canal authorities said.

PARTING SHOT

How has Covid-19 changed the way you work – for better or for worse?

As part of The Journal‘s Good Information Project, we’re examining how the world of work will change post-pandemic.

We want your views on what you want to happen next, what you think of working from home, what you want to know about what the Government has planned for next.

Is a job based by default in an office – originally designed so employees had access to a printer – gone forever? Is that a good or a bad thing?

Get in touch to let us know.