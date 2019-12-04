Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Former Defence Force member Lisa Smith has been charged with an offence under terrorism legislation at a Dublin court today.
- A number of complaints about Luas security have been lodged with Transport Infrastructure Ireland, new documents have shown.
- A garda investigation is underway after a number of migrants were discovered on a ship in Waterford.
- More than 20 Albanian and Georgian nationals have been deported from Ireland.
- The Standards in Public Office Commission has said it cannot investigate complaints made against former TD Dara Murphy over expense issues, despite the Taoiseach telling the Dáil that it can.
- Detectives investigating organised crime in the Blanchardstown area of Dublin have arrested two men after finding a loaded handgun during a search of a car at Rathowen, Co Westmeath.
- Mobile provider Three Ireland has announced that it will not renew its sponsorship of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) from next year.
WORLD
#WASHINGTON The US House of Representatives unanimously voted in favour of a resolution to reaffirm support for the Good Friday Agreement (GFA).
#NATO Some NATO leaders appeared to mock Donald Trump at a Buckingham Palace reception.
#GOOGLE Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are stepping down from their roles at the helm of parent firm Alphabet and handing the reins to current Google CEO Sundar Pichai, the company has confirmed.
Parting Shot
Ireland’s only cable car has reached the grand age of 50 with a celebration held to mark the occasion, according to Cork County Council.
Located along the Wild Atlantic Way, the Dursey Island cable car runs from the Beara Peninsula and links the mainland with the island. Some 22,000 people used the cable car last year.
It was officially opened in 1969 by then Taoiseach Jack Lynch.
COMMENTS