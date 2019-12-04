Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of Piccolo Lasso choir today at the announcement of the The ESB Great Christmas Concert. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

WORLD

The United States Capitol in Washington D.C. Source: DPA/PA Images

#WASHINGTON The US House of Representatives unanimously voted in favour of a resolution to reaffirm support for the Good Friday Agreement (GFA).

#NATO Some NATO leaders appeared to mock Donald Trump at a Buckingham Palace reception.

#GOOGLE Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are stepping down from their roles at the helm of parent firm Alphabet and handing the reins to current Google CEO Sundar Pichai, the company has confirmed.

Parting Shot

Ireland’s only cable car has reached the grand age of 50 with a celebration held to mark the occasion, according to Cork County Council.

Located along the Wild Atlantic Way, the Dursey Island cable car runs from the Beara Peninsula and links the mainland with the island. Some 22,000 people used the cable car last year.

It was officially opened in 1969 by then Taoiseach Jack Lynch.

Dursey Island cable car with a 'Congratulations' banner over the back of it. Source: Cork County Council