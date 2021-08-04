Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The famous arctic walrus takes an interest in a boat while visiting the Waterford coast. Source: PA Images

Former minister Katherine Zappone declined the UN special envoy role, after coming under increasing political pressure about the appointment process

declined the UN special envoy role, after coming under increasing political pressure about the appointment process The Archbishop of Dublin wrote to his priests indicating that they can proceed with confirmations and first holy communions , despite the public health advice

, despite the public health advice The Kanturk shootings inquest heard that the young man killed by his father and brother wrote a letter saying he feared for his life

shootings inquest heard that the young man killed by his father and brother wrote a letter saying he feared for his life Electric Picnic was refused a licence to hold the event this year

was refused a licence to hold the event this year A report from Trinity legal experts called for clarity on the relationship between the government and NPHET and how key pandemic decisions were made

between the government and NPHET and how key pandemic decisions were made Restaurant owners said they want the 11.30pm curfew for pubs and restaurants to be scrapped in September, ahead of a meeting with Government officials

for pubs and restaurants to be scrapped in September, ahead of a meeting with Government officials A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning will be in place across Ireland tomorrow.

WORLD

The three teenage Olympic medalists of the women's skateboarding. L-t-R: Japan's Kokona Hiraki; Sakura Yosozumi; and Britain's Sky Brown. Source: PA

#DELTA: China reported its highest daily number of local coronavirus cases in months as mass testing and contact tracing campaigns uncovered a trail of Delta variant cases.

#BELARUS: An Austrian Airlines plane from Tokyo carrying Belarusian Olympic athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya landed at Vienna airport this afternoon.

#BEIRUT DISASTER: Lebanon has marked one year since an explosion ravaged Beirut, with a mix of grief over lost lives and rage at the impunity for its worst peacetime disaster at a time when the economy was already in tatters.

PARTING SHOT

Pictured below is Kathy Rose O’Brien holding a plate of jelly.

O’Brien is a cast member of ‘The Dead, An Opera’, the production that will reopen the Gaiety Theatre to in-person audiences on Saturday after being closed for 512 days.

It will be live at the Gaiety Theatre for four performances on 7 and 8 August.

Audience numbers will be capped at 50 people per performance in line with Government guidelines. A high quality recording of the performance will also be available to watch back on-demand for seven days from Monday 16 August.

Source: Mark Stedman/Gaiety Theatre