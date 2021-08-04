#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Wednesday 4 August 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s a rundown of today’s news headlines.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 4 Aug 2021, 8:57 PM
23 minutes ago 1,006 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5514530

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

wally-the-walrus The famous arctic walrus takes an interest in a boat while visiting the Waterford coast. Source: PA Images

  • Former minister Katherine Zappone declined the UN special envoy role, after coming under increasing political pressure about the appointment process
  • The Archbishop of Dublin wrote to his priests indicating that they can proceed with confirmations and first holy communions, despite the public health advice
  • The Kanturk shootings inquest heard that the young man killed by his father and brother wrote a letter saying he feared for his life
  • Electric Picnic was refused a licence to hold the event this year
  • A report from Trinity legal experts called for clarity on the relationship between the government and NPHET and how key pandemic decisions were made
  • Restaurant owners said they want the 11.30pm curfew for pubs and restaurants to be scrapped in September, ahead of a meeting with Government officials
  • A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning will be in place across Ireland tomorrow.

WORLD

tokyo-2020-olympic-games-day-twelve The three teenage Olympic medalists of the women's skateboarding. L-t-R: Japan's Kokona Hiraki; Sakura Yosozumi; and Britain's Sky Brown. Source: PA

#DELTA: China reported its highest daily number of local coronavirus cases in months as mass testing and contact tracing campaigns uncovered a trail of Delta variant cases.

#BELARUS: An Austrian Airlines plane from Tokyo carrying Belarusian Olympic athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya landed at Vienna airport this afternoon.

#BEIRUT DISASTER: Lebanon has marked one year since an explosion ravaged Beirut, with a mix of grief over lost lives and rage at the impunity for its worst peacetime disaster at a time when the economy was already in tatters.

PARTING SHOT

Pictured below is Kathy Rose O’Brien holding a plate of jelly.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

O’Brien is a cast member of ‘The Dead, An Opera’, the production that will reopen the Gaiety Theatre to in-person audiences on Saturday after being closed for 512 days.

It will be live at the Gaiety Theatre for four performances on 7 and 8 August.

Audience numbers will be capped at 50 people per performance in line with Government guidelines. A high quality recording of the performance will also be available to watch back on-demand for seven days from Monday 16 August.

NO FEE 3 The Dead An Opera Gaiety Theatre Source: Mark Stedman/Gaiety Theatre

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie