Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sam Boal Ireland's Katie McCabe was recognised as one of world football’s elite this evening as she was nominated for the 2023 Ballon d’Or Féminin. Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Torrential flooding in Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria have killed at least 11 people, as extreme heat has given way to heavy rain. Alamy Stock Photo

#GREECE A Syrian family deported from Greece by the EU border protection agency Frontex despite seeking asylum lost a legal fight for damages, according to an EU court ruling today.

#CONCRETE The UK Department for Education has published a list of nearly 150 education settings with collapse-prone reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Racc).

#DONETSK Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said a Russian strike on a market in east Ukraine had killed more than a dozen people and wounded more.

PARTING SHOT

Leah Farrell The Forty Foot in Sandycove, Co Dublin Leah Farrell

Today locals cooled down at the Forty Foot in Sandycove, as the warm weather showed no let up.

It is to stick around for a few days as a high temperature warning has been issued by Met Éireann.

The Status Yellow high temperature warning has been issued for the whole country. It will kick in at 8am tomorrow and will remain valid until 8am on Saturday.

Daytime temperatures in excess of 27 degrees in many areas away from coasts are expected with nighttime temperatures not dropping below 15 degrees.