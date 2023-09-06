Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#GREECE A Syrian family deported from Greece by the EU border protection agency Frontex despite seeking asylum lost a legal fight for damages, according to an EU court ruling today.
#CONCRETE The UK Department for Education has published a list of nearly 150 education settings with collapse-prone reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Racc).
#DONETSK Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said a Russian strike on a market in east Ukraine had killed more than a dozen people and wounded more.
Today locals cooled down at the Forty Foot in Sandycove, as the warm weather showed no let up.
It is to stick around for a few days as a high temperature warning has been issued by Met Éireann.
The Status Yellow high temperature warning has been issued for the whole country. It will kick in at 8am tomorrow and will remain valid until 8am on Saturday.
Daytime temperatures in excess of 27 degrees in many areas away from coasts are expected with nighttime temperatures not dropping below 15 degrees.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site