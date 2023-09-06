Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 6 September 2023 Dublin: 21°C
Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie The Forty Foot, Sandycove, Co Dublin
# News Fix
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday
Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
2.2k
0
55 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Homecoming96 Sam Boal Ireland's Katie McCabe was recognised as one of world football’s elite this evening as she was nominated for the 2023 Ballon d’Or Féminin. Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

floods-flood-streets-promenades-and-beach-flooded-rains-and-storms-storm-mediterranean-dead-disappeared-greece-thessaly-volos-krafsidonas Alamy Stock Photo Torrential flooding in Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria have killed at least 11 people, as extreme heat has given way to heavy rain. Alamy Stock Photo

#GREECE A Syrian family deported from Greece by the EU border protection agency Frontex despite seeking asylum lost a legal fight for damages, according to an EU court ruling today.

#CONCRETE The UK Department for Education has published a list of nearly 150 education settings with collapse-prone reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Racc).

#DONETSK Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said a Russian strike on a market in east Ukraine had killed more than a dozen people and wounded more.

PARTING SHOT

Forty Foot-1 Leah Farrell The Forty Foot in Sandycove, Co Dublin Leah Farrell

Today locals cooled down at the Forty Foot in Sandycove, as the warm weather showed no let up.

It is to stick around for a few days as a high temperature warning has been issued by Met Éireann. 

The Status Yellow high temperature warning has been issued for the whole country. It will kick in at 8am tomorrow and will remain valid until 8am on Saturday. 

Daytime temperatures in excess of 27 degrees in many areas away from coasts are expected with nighttime temperatures not dropping below 15 degrees. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     