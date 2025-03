LEADERS OF THE European Union’s 27 member states have gathered in Brussels today to discuss the major issues facing the bloc, including the war in Ukraine, defence spending and economic competitiveness.

The Council of Europe meeting comes at a time of increasing uncertainty about the EU’s position in the global order since US officials informed them earlier this year that Europe could no longer bank on American military support for its defence.

The leaders are also meeting amid US-Russian negotiations over a possible end to the war in Ukraine, the Israeli violation of its ceasefire with Hamas in Palestine and a struggling European economy facing threatened US tariffs.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will also be joining the EU leaders to exchange views on multilateralism and oceans during a working lunch.

Military spending

Yesterday, the EU released a White Paper detailing how the bloc will follow through on a massive increase in defence spending outlined by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, which she said would “mobilise” almost €800 billion through loans and the loosening of fiscal rules.

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said:

“This is a pivotal moment for European security. It is a pivotal moment for action.”

The arguments made for the enormous spending increase by von der Leyen and other European leaders, especially those in Eastern Europe, have centred around the new posture of the US towards its allies and the fear of further Russian aggression beyond its invasion of Ukraine.

“America’s geopolitical pivot did not start with Trump and it will not end with Trump. So Europe must do what it needs to do, independently from the stance of the United States and of Donald Trump,” European council President Antoniio Costa told AFP this week.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said ahead of his arrival at the summit that “it is clear that Russia is a serious threat to our collective security in Europe”.

“We must be sure that we have the capabilities to counter the threats we face in today’s uncertain and dangerous world,” Martin said, adding that Ireland was particularly concerned with cyber defence and maritime security.

The Taoiseach said that Ireland would increase its defence capacity “in full respect for our policy of military neutrality which is fully understood and respected by our EU partners”.

War in Ukraine

The meeting is also taking place as negotiations continue over a potential end to the Russian war against Ukraine. Those talks have been held between Russia and the United States, and to a lesser extent Ukraine, but have not included members of the European Union.

Some European states, including the UK, have held recent discussions about a potential peacekeeping force in Ukraine in the event of a truce.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said yesterday that he had agreed to a partial ceasefire in the conflict, which included a halt to attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure.

“We are very much on track,” US President Donald Trump said of the negotiations.

“I very much hope that current efforts will result in a meaningful ceasefire and a process that can lead to a just and lasting peace that respects Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Taoiseach said.

The Taoiseach added that he would “continue to work with European partners to ensure that Ukraine can enter any negotiations in a position of strength”.

“I expect we will discuss today how we can contribute to that goal.”

The Council will also discuss the resumption of Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip in Palestine, where its bombing has killed more than 400 people in the space of two days after it violated a ceasefire with Hamas.

“We need to demand an immediate return to the full implementation of the ceasefire-hostage release agreement,” the Taoiseach said.

However, the EU has been riven with disagreements on policy towards Israel since the war began in 2023. That is unlikely to change this week.

Business

As the US economy continues to outpace Europe’s following the financial shock brought on by the Covid-19 Pandemic, there have been growing calls across the continent for the EU to strip back regulations in order to foster business innovation.

Threats of tariffs on European goods from the US have also rattled European leaders, which is something that will certainly come up in Brussels today.

Defence spending and the establishment of a substantial military industrial complex may be one potential solution considered at the meeting today.

“Our continued support for Ukraine, the need to invest in out defence and our competitiveness are closely linked,” said Antonio Costa.

The Council meeting will focus on “simplification, energy and the savings and investment union”. The car manufacturing industry is also expected to feature in today’s discussions.

The Taoiseach said that improving European competitiveness will be “a significant focus of our discussions today”.

“A dynamic European economy is needed both to improve the lives of our citizens and to provide the resources to advance the Union’s shared political objectives,” he said.

Martin said he would be advocating for “targeted action” to complete the EU’s single market and “remove barriers so that our SMEs can scale and thrive”.

Also up for discussion among the leaders is the EU’s next budget – the multiannual financial framework.

“We need to ensure that our budget is mobilised to help us achieve our policy goals,” Martin said.