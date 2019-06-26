Hillary Clinton is in Ireland to visit children's charity Barretstown

HILLARY CLINTON IS in Ireland today on a visit to children’s charity Barretstown.

The former US Secretary of State and First Lady is not understood to be holding any formal meetings during her visit, which is taking place in a private capacity.

The charity provides a residential activity camp at Barretstown Castle, Co Kildare as well as hospital outreach to children with cancer and other serious illnesses.

Clinton is guest of honour at a founders dinner being held to mark the 25th anniversary of Barretstown being founded.

Barretstown was founded by the late Hollywood actor Paul Newman as part of his SeriousFun Children’s Network and Clinton is a long-standing supporter of Newman’s philanthropic work.

“Paul Newman just saw children who he thought deserved to have joy in their lives even though they were seriously ill,” Clinton said today.

Bill and I visited that first camp in Connecticut all those years ago and were just so overwhelmed by how joyous it was with all of these kids feeling like they were able to have the fun that you would have at a camp.

During her visit, Clinton meet members of the Barretstown team and some of the campers who were taking part in various activities.

President Michael D Higgins, Sabina Higgins and Health Minister Simon Harris will also be attending today’s dinner. Sabina Higgins has been a patron of Barretstown for the past five years.

Clinton is understood to have arrived in Ireland earlier today but there was no media event as part of her schedule.