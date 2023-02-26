Holly Cairns set to become leader of Social Democrats as other candidates ruled out

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
SOCIAL DEMOCRAT HOLLY Cairns has declared that she will contest the leadership race for her party.
In a tweet this afternoon the west Cork TD said: “I’m excited to announce that I am putting myself forward to be the next leader of the Social Democrats.”
Co-leaders Róisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy announced earlier this week that they were stepping down.
All other TDs have ruled themselves out of the leadership campaign, with Cian O’Callaghan announcing his withdrawal this afternoon. This clears the way for Cairns to be elected unopposed.
Rules underpinning the leadership election were agreed at a meeting of the party’s National Executive this evening.
If there is a contested election, polls will close at the end of March and voting will be by digital ballot.
Members who have been in the party for at least six months will be eligible to vote. Voting will be by a system of one member, one vote.
If there is only one candidate, that person will be deemed elected when nominations close on 1 March.
While Gannon dropped out earlier this afternoon Jennifer Whitmore has released a tweet video in which she endorsed Cairns.
“I’m delighted to hear that Holly is putting herself forward for the leadership of the Social Democrats.
“I’m here to say that I’m putting my full support behind her because it will make an incredible leader for the party. And I’m looking forward to the next chapter,” Whitmore said.
Cairns won a Dáil seat for Cork South West in the 2020 general election. It was the first time in more than 60 years that the constituency did not return a Fine Gael TD.
She was previously a councillor for the Social Democrats who won her seat for the party in 2019 by just one vote. She is a farmer and a small business owner.
Cairns has led on a number of key issues for the party and been vocal on the issue of the mother and baby home scandal.
Dublin Bay North TD Cian O’Callaghan also ruled himself out of the race in a tweet.
