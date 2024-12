HOLYHEAD PORT IN Wales remains closed after it was damaged during Storm Darragh – and the knock-on effects continue to delay the arrival of people and packages coming from the United Kingdom to Ireland.

Ministers Eamon Ryan and James Lawless from the Department of Transport met with ferry companies yesterday to discuss alternative routes and expanded capacity.

However, the problem isn’t going away anytime soon as it remains “highly unlikely” that Holyhead port will be functioning this side of Christmas, according to Taoiseach Simon Harris.

Speaking to reporters in Dún Laoghaire yesterday, the Taoiseach said the “seriousness” of the damage was becoming “more apparent as the days go by”.

“I think it’s highly unlikely now that we will see Holyhead port functioning in any real way this side of Christmas and of course, that is a serious concern to both people who’ve bought goods and presents and gifts that they’re hoping will arrive, and also people that are understandably trying to get home for the Christmas period,” he said.

So, we want to hear from you if you’ve been affected by the Holyhead delays.

Have you or someone close to you had to change your travel plans?

Are you worried those gifts you ordered online might not arrive in time?

Are you still waiting on a package from the UK?

Have you decided to shop locally to avoid the problem altogether?

Please share your experiences by emailing a paragraph or two (around 200-250 words max) to answers@thejournal.ie or by clicking the button below.

