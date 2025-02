HOME OF THE YEAR is back for a new season to find the most distinct and creative homes in Ireland.

The first episode of the new season aired on RTÉ this evening.

Judges Hugh Wallace, Amanda Bone Siobhan Lam visited three homes in Dublin, Tipperary and Cork.

Claire and Seán Fox’s home in Tipperary is former shop in a building built in the 1860s.

They purchased it in 2020 and, after finishing renovations, say they love how comfortable they feel in it and the effort they put into it.

In Dublin, Aidan O’Donovan and Barry O’ Brien live in a single storey Victorian Terrace that they purchased in 2023.

The couple described their interior design as “restrained maximalist” and see it as a curation of their life and travels.

Ross and Susan O’Donovan live in Cork with their young son, Jack, in a 180-year-old manor house and farm that Ross inherited from his grandfather.

The couple wanted to commit to a “sympathetic restoration”, restoring many elements such as the sash windows and shutters, the original ceiling cornices and ceiling roses, and the original architraves, doors and rim locks.

Look away now if you don’t want to know the scores …

The Dublin and Cork homes both received 24 points from the judges, while the Tipperary home just beat them out with 25 points.

That means the former shop will move through to the season’s final.