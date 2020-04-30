This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 30 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Number of people in emergency accommodation drops below 10,000, latest figures show

There are 241 fewer people on the Department of Housing’s homeless list compared with last month.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 30 Apr 2020, 6:41 PM
58 minutes ago 3,871 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5088689
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THE NUMBER OF people in Ireland in emergency homeless accommodation has fallen to below 10,000 people, according to government figures.

Latest statistics from the Department of Housing show there were 6,552 adults and 3,355 people in emergency accommodation last month.

It compares to 10,148 people who were homeless in February, a drop of 241 people.

Screenshot 2020-04-30 at 6.29.28 PM

Screenshot 2020-04-30 at 6.29.09 PM

Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin welcomed the fall in the figures, but said “questions remain” about whether this was down to a longer trend.

“While any reduction of the number of people in emergency is to be welcomed, it is too early to tell whether this last month’s drop was a Covid-19 related anomaly or part of a more general trend,” he said.

“In reality, we won’t know until we have the first post Covid-19 restriction figures, which may be some months away.”

Wayne Stanley of the Simon Communities of Ireland said the latest figures were an anticipated but welcome drop, which reflect measures taken to prevent families and individuals from having to enter homelessness during the current emergency.

“With the ongoing efforts amongst service providers and local authorities, we hope to see another fall next month. This would be real progress,” he said.

However, he added that the figures came with a “word of caution” because many of those on the brink of homelessness had been supported because of the current moratorium on evictions.

“Once the health crisis eases, we need to ensure that there are preventative supports in place to help these families and individuals stay out of homeless emergency accommodation,” Stanley said.

“We believe that work should be a part of ongoing planning to unwind the restrictions put in place due to the health crisis and should continue as part of any new government strategy on homelessness.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie