'It's bringing people together': Ireland rugby matches being screened at specially organised breakfast events for people who are homeless

IRELAND’S THREE RUGBY World Cup group games will be screened in the capital at special events being organised by the Dublin Simon Community and Secret Street Tours.

Tea, coffee and pastries will be served on the morning of the matches, and people who are experiencing homelessness will be able to view the games on big screens.

Shane Howell, who has experienced homelessness and now works as a tour guide for Secret Street Tours, says watching a sporting event can often be the last thing on a person’s mind if they’re preoccupied with finding a bed for the night.

“You have no-where to watch them, you wouldn’t be let in anywhere to watch them that’s the reality of it,” Howell told TheJournal.ie

Besides, “the order of the day is to get through the day… You do see people going to the matches and things like that but you’re just so far away form it.”

Watch the video for our full report.