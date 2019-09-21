This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 21 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's bringing people together': Ireland rugby matches being screened at specially organised breakfast events for people who are homeless

The Simon Community, together with Secret Street Tours, are organising the screenings.

By Daragh Brophy Saturday 21 Sep 2019, 8:30 AM
8 minutes ago 311 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4818160

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Subscribe for more videos

IRELAND’S THREE RUGBY World Cup group games will be screened in the capital at special events being organised by the Dublin Simon Community and Secret Street Tours.

Tea, coffee and pastries will be served on the morning of the matches, and people who are experiencing homelessness will be able to view the games on big screens.

Shane Howell, who has experienced homelessness and now works as a tour guide for Secret Street Tours, says watching a sporting event can often be the last thing on a person’s mind if they’re preoccupied with finding a bed for the night.

“You have no-where to watch them, you wouldn’t be let in anywhere to watch them that’s the reality of it,” Howell told TheJournal.ie

Besides, “the order of the day is to get through the day… You do see people going to the matches and things like that but you’re just so far away form it.”

Watch the video for our full report.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
@DaraghBroph
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie