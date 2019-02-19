This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 19 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'This is not related to Brexit': 3,500 jobs at risk after Honda announces closure of UK factory

The firm blamed “unprecedented changes” in the industry for the decision.

By AFP Tuesday 19 Feb 2019, 9:17 AM
25 minutes ago 2,195 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4500915
Honda cars lined up at Southampton Docks prior to being loaded onto a car container (file photo)
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Honda cars lined up at Southampton Docks prior to being loaded onto a car container (file photo)
Honda cars lined up at Southampton Docks prior to being loaded onto a car container (file photo)
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

HONDA HAS ANNOUNCED that it will close a major plant in Britain, putting 3,500 jobs at risk as the company became the latest firm to downsize operations as Brexit looms.

The factory in Swindon is Honda’s only EU plant and has produced the manufacturer’s Civic model for more than 24 years, with 150,000 units rolling off the line annually.

The plant will shut in 2021, Honda announced “at the end of the current model’s production lifecycle”.

The decision “has not been taken lightly and we deeply regret how unsettling today’s announcement will be for our people”, Katsushi Inoue, the company’s chief officer for European regional operations, said in a statement.

The firm blamed “unprecedented changes in the global automotive industry” for the decision but it comes amid investment uncertainty in Britain ahead of the country’s exit from the EU.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, Honda president Takahiro Hachigo said: “I’d like you to understand this is not related to Brexit.”

He said it was “very regrettable” to have to close the plant but said it was the “best choice” given the need to reduce production capacity and reform its global facilities.

The firm also announced it would stop manufacturing the Civic model in Turkey in 2021.

Free-trade agreement

Honda joins fellow car giant Nissan as well as Japanese firms Sony, Panasonic and Hitachi in scaling back operations in Britain ahead of Brexit.

Analysts say that while Brexit was almost certainly a factor for Honda, other reasons were likely to have played a part, including a massive EU-Japan free-trade agreement recently signed and the wider struggles of the car industry.

“Honda seems to have been preparing for this for a long time. Then Brexit happened, which might have pushed the company to make the decision now,” Seiji Sugiura, analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute, told AFP.

Speaking ahead of the formal decision, local finance worker Sue Davis, 49, told AFP the move would be “devastating” for the area.

“I think Swindon’s finished without Honda. My ex-husband works there, has done for 20 years. He’s going to be without a job, so I just think it’s really, really bad news.”

Local MP Justin Tomlinson tweeted ahead of the announcement that the decision had been made “based on global trends and not Brexit as all European market production will consolidate in Japan in 2021″.

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Baldwin says Trump's comments could be a 'threat' to his safety after president's fury at TV skit
    87,331  81
    2
    		Property developer who owed more than €1 million in unpaid taxes and penalties receives 240 hours community service
    81,869  0
    3
    		Health worker loses career after allowing vulnerable teen go to toilet unaccompanied at Dart station
    71,459  0
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Should the rural broadband plan be scrapped in favour of privately operated wireless?
    541  0
    2
    		Dublin's docklands could be turned into a playground for testing 5G technology
    295  0
    3
    		An Post is planning to roll out Parcel Motel-style delivery lockers
    165  0
    The42
    1
    		TV Wrap: Kilbane no-nonsense as Declan Rice saga finally reaches its end
    40,548  53
    2
    		As it happened: Chelsea v Man United, FA Cup fifth round
    39,341  23
    3
    		'Women's bodies are being questioned' - Caster Semenya takes gender rule challenge to court
    34,126  40
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Fans are loving Robert Sheehan's new show The Umbrella Academy, but what do the critics think?
    14,346  1
    2
    		PSA: Spencer Matthews has officially apologised for his 'wooden performance'
    9,690  0
    3
    		Here, does Kim Kardashian have *any* furniture in her gaff? Let's investigate
    7,802  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    16 states sue Trump administration for declaring national emergency to fund Mexico border wall
    16 states sue Trump administration for declaring national emergency to fund Mexico border wall
    Rescue operation underway after 16 people become trapped on SeaWorld ride in California
    Donald Trump tells Europe to take back captured IS fighters or the US will be 'forced' to release them
    COURTS
    Insect expert says tank where body was found was opened weeks prior to discovery
    Insect expert says tank where body was found was opened weeks prior to discovery
    Property developer who owed more than €1 million in unpaid taxes and penalties receives 240 hours community service
    Man acquitted of Warren O’Connor's murder
    GARDAí
    Man attacked as paedophile-hunting group broadcasts live 'sting' on Facebook
    Man attacked as paedophile-hunting group broadcasts live 'sting' on Facebook
    Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Naas
    Man arrested over public order incident in A&E department at Dublin hospital
    DUBLIN
    Connolly comes off the bench to hit four from play in impressive return to action
    Connolly comes off the bench to hit four from play in impressive return to action
    Fianna Fáil's Barry Andrews gets nod ahead of two other ex-ministers to run for MEP in Dublin
    Delays of 30-45 minutes to trains going to and from Heuston due to vandalism

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie