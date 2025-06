The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Shelbourne 1

Shamrock Rovers 2

SHAMROCK ROVERS earned a 2-1 win over reigning champions Shelbourne at Tolka Park in the Premier Division this evening.

Dan Cleary gave the visitors the lead, but Damien Duff’s side equalised through a Josh Honohan own goal just after the half-hour mark.

Recent Ireland call-up Honohan then made up for his earlier mistake by scoring his side’s winner with seven minutes of normal time remaining.

