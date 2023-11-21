Kyiv hospital damaged by Russian barrage overnight, Ukraine says

RUSSIAN FORCES DAMAGED a hospital, a building at a mine and other civilian infrastructure in Moscow’s latest overnight barrage of attack drones and missiles, Kyiv said today.

Ukraine has been bracing for an increase in Russian attacks on critical infrastructure — particularly energy facilities — as sub-zero temperatures set in.

The military said Russian forces had fired four guided missiles, one cruise missile and 11 attack drones.

“The central city hospital in the town of Selydove in the Donetsk region, the building of the Kotlyarevska mine and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged,” it said in a statement.

It did not specify whether the hospital was in use or whether there had been any casualties.

Four deaths last week

At least four people were killed in the town last week after Russian forces shelled a residential building there.

The military also said it had shot down 10 drones and the cruise missile.

Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure last winter left thousands in the cold and dark for long periods, and Kyiv has since received more air defence systems from its allies.

The Kremlin said at the time that Ukraine’s leadership was responsible for civilian suffering linked to the long power outages because Kyiv refused to agree to Moscow’s terms to end the conflict.

