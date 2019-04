GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a suspected device was thrown through a window of a house in Co Louth last night.

The incident happened at around 11.50pm at Moneymore, Drogheda.

The front sitting room window of a house when three youths threw a suspected device into the house.

No one was injured, but a considerable amount of damage was done to the house.

Anyone with information can contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200.

Investigations are ongoing.