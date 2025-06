NAMING WHO WILL be the new housing tsar is being seen as a priority for the Taoiseach as government presses on with the new Housing Activation Office.

The Cabinet subcommittee on housing is meeting this afternoon, where it is expected the new office will be discussed.

The announcement of who will take on the role as head of the new office is “on the horizon” for next week, with names understood to have been discussed by leaders earlier this week.

The role of what has been dubbed the ‘housing tsar’ has been embroiled in controversy ever since Nama boss Brendan McDonagh stepped away from consideration for the role.

There was criticism at the time that he might retain his €430,000 salary, though he later told an Oireachtas committee that his salary was never discussed when he was approached to become the so-called ‘housing tsar’.

Sources claimed at the time that McDonagh was essentially blocked from being appointed by Tánaiste Simon Harris, who had been critical of McDonagh’s name being put out in the public domain ahead of any sign off by Cabinet or party leaders.

There is a fresh headache for Housing Minister James Browne, with reports in The Irish Times today that the Department of Public Expenditure (DEPR) sought to block the approval by Cabinet of the housing tsar in April.

It reports that an assistant secretary at DEPR had written to the Department of Housing warning that several issues would have to be considered before a memo could go to Cabinet.

DEPR has been described as a “major blockage” in the process, with sources telling The Journal that announcing a name is a key priority for the Taoiseach.

However, it is believed objections from the department over the role have not yet been addressed.

Last week, controversy also arose over the secretary general of the Housing Department also raising a question mark over the role of the new housing tsar. However, Browne later said he spoke to the secretary general and was reassured of his support for the position.

The creation of the role has been met with consternation across opposition parties.

It has been described as “double-jobbing” by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, who says the existence of such a title raises questions around the Taoiseach’s trust in his own Cabinet.

Social Democrats Housing spokesperson Rory Hearne has also written to the housing minister to express his disapproval.

While the housing activation office is understood to be a matter for discussion today, the future of Rent Pressure Zones (RPZs) is not on the agenda.

Micheál Martin confirmed that an announcement RPZ reform will be made next week, with speculation that new measures will permit landlords to reset rent prices between tenancies.

Other areas for discussion today include the Land Development Agency, an update on planning issues and an update on the preparation underway for the new housing plan, which is due to be launched in July.