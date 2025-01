HIT-AND-RUN incidents made up almost 10% of all serious or fatal collisions on Irish roads in the last two months, according to new statistics.

Figures compiled by The Journal show there were 16 hit-and-run incidents on Irish roads from 1 November 2024 to 6 January 2025.

There were 177 serious or fatal collisions during the same time period, according to figures collected by An Garda Síochána.

As such, hit-and-run incidents – where the driver fails to remain at the scene – made up 9% of all serious or fatal collisions during this period.

There have been a number of high-profile hit-and-run incidents in Ireland in recent weeks. Five people died across four of these incidents.

In some cases, people have since been charged and appeared before the courts. However, the drivers in other incidents are yet to come forward.

During the same period last year, 1 November 2023 to 6 January 2024, gardaí investigated 27 hit-and-run incidents – but many of these were not part of a public information appeal.

“Public appeals for information on any Garda investigation are an operational decision and not every reported hit-and-run related incident is subject of a public appeal for information,” a spokesperson confirmed.

For context, there were 299 fatal or serious injury collisions in this two-month period – meaning hit-and-runs again comprised 9% of all serious or fatal collisions at that time.

Vulnerable road users

Many of those seriously injured or killed in collisions are pedestrians or cyclists.

The Irish Cycling Campaign recently said it is “gravely concerned at the rising number of road fatalities in Ireland, particularly among vulnerable road users such as cyclists, pedestrians, and e-scooter users”.

The group has called on the incoming government – likely to comprise Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and a number of independents – to address the issue.

Dave Tobin, Vice Chairperson of the Irish Cycling Campaign, earlier this month said: “Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are now drafting a new Programme for Government.

This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to prioritise active travel and improve safety for vulnerable road users.

“We are calling for at least 20% of the transport budget to be allocated to walking and cycling as recommended by the UN to save lives, reverse pollution and reduce carbon emissions.

“This level of investment would save lives, while creating more liveable towns and cities. Safe infrastructure is not just a luxury – it’s a necessity.”

‘Serious criminal offence’

The Garda spokesperson told The Journal it is a “serious criminal offence” to leave the scene of a road traffic collision, adding they “cannot comment on the reasons why any driver would”.

The penalties on conviction for such an offence are often likely to be far greater than any potential attempt by the driver to evade prosecution for any potential alternate offence.

If someone is involved in a collision, they are legally obliged to stay at the scene and provide information to gardaí as required. If there is no garda present, the person must report the incident to gardaí as soon as possible. People’s full legal obligations are set out in Section 106 of the Road Traffic Act.

“There are serious criminal penalties for failing to comply with statutory obligations and remain at the scene of a collision,” the Garda spokesperson said.

If a person fails to remain at the scene of a fatal collision, they could be imprisoned for up to 10 years and/or fined up to €20,000.

In the case of a ‘serious injury’ collision, a person who leaves the scene could be jailed for up to seven years and/or fined €10,000.

If a person leaves the scene of a ‘non-serious injury’ collision, they could be sent to prison for up to six months and/or given a fine of up to €2,000.