THERE HAVE BEEN at least seven serious traffic collisions where the driver failed to remain at the scene on Irish roads in the last two months.

Five people died across four of these incidents.

In a number of cases, people have since been charged and appeared before the courts. However, the drivers in other incidents are yet to come forward.

During the same period 12 months ago, early November 2023 to early January 2024, An Garda Síochána issued a public appeal for information for just one fatal collision where the driver left the scene.

The driver in this particular incident reportedly did not know he had hit someone and later made himself known to gardaí.

In the latest case, gardaí yesterday appealed for witnesses following a hit-and-run collision which occurred near Whitehouse Cross in Dromiskin, Co Louth, on Monday.

A cyclist, a man aged in his 40s, was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle. The driver involved left the scene failed to remain at the scene and, at the time of publication, had yet to present themselves to gardaí.

This incident is the seventh road traffic collision where the driver failed to remain at the scene since early November. Six of these incidents have been classed as a hit-and-run by An Garda Síochána, while one was classed as a “serious injury incident”.

The Road Safety Authority collects statistics on the overall number of road traffic collisions and fatalities, but not hit-and-runs specifically. There were 174 deaths on Irish roads in 2024.

Gardaí regularly appeal for information about road traffic collisions via press releases. There were several collisions during the same period 12 months ago but just one fatal incident where the driver failed to remain at the scene, according to an analysis by The Journal of statements released by the Garda Press Office.

A woman was killed when she was struck by a truck in Stoneybatter in Dublin 7 on 11 December 2023.

The driver of the truck failed to remain at the scene, but it is understood he did not know he had hit someone. He later made himself known to gardaí and assisted them in their investigation.

Blanchardstown and Rathkeale

Gardaí are continuing to investigate a fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, on 26 December.

A married couple, Georgina and Anthony Hogg, were struck while crossing a road near Blanchardstown Shopping Centre at around 5.45pm on St Stephen’s Day.

Georgina (39) was pronounced deceased at the scene, while Anthony (40) died later that night.

The driver initially left the scene, but presented himself at Blanchardstown Garda Station about four hours after the incident.

John Halpin (45), of Whitestown Avenue, Blanchardstown, appeared in court on 30 December. A woman who was arrested in relation to this investigation was released without charge.

Georgina and Anthony had two young children. At their funeral on 3 January, they were remembered as “adoring parents” who have left behind a legacy of “love, kindness, devotion and unity”.

On 21 December, Marguerita Sheridan (21) died after being struck by a vehicle in Rathkeale, Co Limerick.

She had given birth to her first child, Edward, just weeks before her death.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene but Danny O’Donoghue (42) was later arrested and appeared before a special sitting of Limerick District Court, charged with five separate offences including dangerous driving.

Gardaí classed this incident as “serious injury incident”, rather than a hit-and-run.

O’Donoghue is also facing charges of causing criminal damage to a set of gates, threatening to kill or cause serious harm to Patrick Sheridan, producing a machete during the course of making the alleged threat, and causing criminal damage to Mr Sheridan’s van. Investigations are ongoing.

In a Facebook post, John Sheridan, Marguerite’s father, described his daughter as “a cherished soul taken too soon”.

A week before the Rathkeale incident, gardaí appealed for witnesses following a hit-and-run road traffic collision in Dundalk, Co Louth.

Shortly after 1pm on 15 December, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision on the Armagh Road (R177) at the junction with the Toberona Road.

A car was struck by an SUV resulting in injuries to the sole occupant, a woman aged in her 70s. She was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda to be treated for serious injuries.

The two occupants of the SUV, which was earlier stolen, fled the scene on foot and have yet to come forward. Investigations are ongoing.

November hit-and-runs

On 26 November, there was a fatal hit-and-run collision on Ennis Road in Limerick city. The collision involved a pedestrian and a car.

The driver failed to remain at the scene but the car was later recovered and a man in his 30s was arrested and charged. The male pedestrian, aged in his 50s, died as a result of the collision.

Danny Connors (30) wept as he appeared before Limerick District Court on 28 November, charged with eight offences including dangerous driving causing the death of James Forde.

Earlier that month, on 10 November, there was another fatal hit-and-run incident – this time in Kildare.

A 16-year-old boy, Kedagh Moore, died after being struck by a vehicle in Robertstown. Again, the driver in question failed to remain at the scene.

A man in his 40s, Marin Silaghi, was later arrested and appeared before Athy District Court on 12 November.

On 9 November, another hit-and-run incident occurred in Mallow, Co Cork. An unmarked garda car was struck by a passing car, resulting in injuries to the sole occupant, a male garda in his 40s.

The occupants of the other vehicle fled the scene on foot. Investigations are ongoing.

On 1 November, there was another hit-and-run in Tallaght, Dublin 24. A car collided with an e-scooter and the driver failed to remain at the scene. The man, aged in his 20s, on the e-scooter was seriously injured.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information, or dashcam footage, related to any of the above incidents to contact their local garda station or call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

If a person is involved in a collision, they are legally obliged to stay at the scene and provide information to gardaí as required. If there is no garda present, the person must report the incident to gardaí as soon as possible. People’s full legal obligations are set out in Section 106 of the Road Traffic Act.