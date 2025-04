HOZIER HAS BEEN named on Time magazine’s list of “100 Most Influential People” in 2025.

He joins US president Donald Trump, Elon Musk and rapper Snoop Dogg on the list.

Time said the list focuses on “individuals who are transforming the world” and it includes six members of the Trump administration, the largest contingent from a political administration since Barack Obama arrived in Washington in 2009.

It also includes 16 CEOs, which Time said is a “sign of the emergence of a class of business leaders who are filling a leadership void”.

People from are 32 countries are represented on the list, with the youngest being 22-year-old Léon Marchand, a French swimmer who dominated the Paris Olympics.

Advertisement

The oldest is Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel laureate who, at 84, was sworn in last summer to lead Bangladesh’s interim government.

American singer-songwriter Noah Kahan wrote in Time that it was “easy to imagine Hozier as a folk deity in the forests of Ireland until I met him”

Kahan said that when he met Hozier in 2023, “ he is as kind as they come”.

“I’m not sure where my life would’ve gone if I hadn’t been exposed to his music,” said Kahan. “Thank you, Hozier, for sharing your gift with us mere mortals.”

As part of the project, Time profiled five of the people on the list, including Ed Sheeran, who spoke following a surprise St Patrick’s Day show at an Irish bar in Boston.

Other people to make the list includes Blake Lively, who is in the middle of an ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni, and Oscar winner Adrien Brody who starred in The Brutalist.