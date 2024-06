THE HSE HAS issued an alert for the public to stop using two e-cigarette products, as they contain illegal amounts of nicotine.

The products have been named as: E-LIQUID: Tobacco 24mg/ml, Ben Son 24mg/ml and USA Mix 24mg/ml, and QST Puff Flex 2800 puffs 5% nicotine electronic cigarette in the sub-brands (flavours): Red Bull, Peach Ice, Blueberry on Ice, Watermelon Ice and Mango Ice.

People can return the products to the shop that they were purchased in, and retailers have been asked to stop selling them.

The HSE’s National Environmental Health Service, National Tobacco Control Office, submitted two alert notifications to the European Safety Gate after discovering that the products contain more than the permitted amount of nicotine, which stands or 20mg/ml, or 2%.

The nicotine content in the E-LIQUID refill container was found to be up to 25.4 mg/ml, while the QST Puff Flex e-cigarette was over 30mg/ml – 50% above the permitted level.

Images of the two products. HSE HSE

Regional Chief Environmental Health Officer, Dr Maurice Mulcahy, urged retailers to cease selling both products.

“As a precautionary measure, our message for the public is to check the E-LIQUID refill containers and QST electronic cigarettes you may have against the products involved in this alert. If you have any of these products, we want you to stop using it and return it to the shop where you bought it,” he said.

“We are also asking retailers to stop selling the products listed below and to contact the HSE with supplier traceability details. If retailers have sold or distributed any of the listed products below we want them to recall them by displaying a recall notice in a prominent position in their retail premises and on their website.”

The HSE said that in the event of consumers experiencing serious undesirable effects or ill effects related to these products they should contact their GP and notify info.tpd@hse.ie.

Retailers are also informed that they should contact the HSE with product and full traceability details if they have the products. If they have sold or distributed any of the products, they must display a recall notice.