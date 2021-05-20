#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 20 May 2021
Government confirm that a decryption tool has been made available to help unlock HSE IT system

An examination is currently being carried out by the National Cyber Security Centre to see if the tool is genuine.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 20 May 2021, 6:46 PM
Image: Shutterstock/pinkeyes
Image: Shutterstock/pinkeyes

A DECRYPTION TOOL has been made available that may help the HSE to unlock their IT system, after a devastating cyber attack on the health service last Friday.

In a statement, the government confirmed that they have been made aware of a decryption tool that is available online and that a “detailed technical process” is taking place to ensure that the key is genuine and will not cause any further damage to the IT system of the HSE.

The examination is currently being carried out by the National Cyber Security Centre alongside other private contractors.

A spokesperson for the government has said that while it is an encouraging development, the work to repair and restore the HSE’s IT system will still need to be carried out.

“Every effort is being made to restore important aspects of the HSE’s IT infrastructure as soon as possible and the focus remains very firmly on restoring medical services for the many thousands of patients in need of them,” said the government spokesperson.

“It is to be emphasised that the Government has not paid a ransom and will not pay a ransom in respect of this crime.”

“This has been the firm position of the Government from the outset and it will continue to maintain that position.”

The Gardaí, who are working in tandem with international policing and security partners, will continue to pursue every option available to investigate those who carried out the cyber attack.

Tadgh McNally
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

