YET ANOTHER FOOD product has been recalled by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) over the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

A specific batch of 150g packets of Tom & Ollie Traditional Hummus products has been recalled.

Anyone who has purchased the product with the batch code VG189 and the use by date 08/08/2025 is asked to return it.

Advertisement

The public are advised to check their products and are entitled to a full refund.

Last month, an “extensive outbreak” of Listeria monocytogenes resulted in the recall of over 140 ready-made meals produced by Ballymaguire Foods. The meals were produced for a number of major supermarkets in Ireland.

Various packages of spinach and mixed leaf products have also been recalled in recent days. The FSAI has stressed that the subsequent recalls are not linked to the outbreak, sparking concerns over what is causing the repeated trend.

Medical professionals are currently investigating the death of an adult with confirmed listeriosis, an illness linked to a listeria monocytogenes infection. Nine people have previously confirmed as having the infection.

Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Related Reads If you bought any of the food products recalled over listeria, you're entitled to a refund Why have there been so many food recalls over listeria? Dr Catherine Conlon: Listeriosis - what is it and what are the risks?

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications. Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average three weeks but can range between three and 70 days.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated products. Retailers are requested to remove the implicated products from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.

Wholesalers and distributors are requested to contact their affected customers and recall the implicated products and provide a point-of-sale recall notice to their retailer customers.