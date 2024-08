AN ALLEGED VICTIM of Michael Shine has said that he will never forget the paedophile doctor’s “wry smile” as he was being sexually abused.

Ian Russell, now aged 52, told The Journal: “I can still see the look on his face, the wry smile, like he was having fun.”

The Drogheda born archaeologist said that he feels distressed anytime he sees a photograph of his abuser.

“I always get post traumatic stress when I see his picture, because every time I see his picture he is literally a foot away from me…I’m there with him again.”

Ian was operated on by Michael Shine in July 1990 and subsequently he had a number of follow-up appointments in the outpatients unit at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. It was during the final appointment that he says the sexual assault took place.

He recalled how he felt immediately afterwards: “You know that it’s wrong, but you don’t really have the guts or gumption to highlight it or to challenge it or to say something.

Advertisement

“Even if you did say something, nobody would believe you, you would be slapped down because that was the culture at the time. The nuns still had the hospital.”

He made a statement to gardaí, but as was the case with many other victims, the DPP did not proceed with a criminal prosecution.

“I remember sitting in the garda station putting my complaint on paper and then you get a phone call telling you that there’s not enough evidence and you’re left thinking, ‘Why did I go through it all then?’

“Even now we are not believed. We have to use the word ‘alleged’ which I really hate.”

He was one of the 200 victims that were awarded redress through civil proceedings, but he said that obtaining that settlement was a degrading experience.

“For the redress scheme, I remember going up to St James’ and having to meet with a psychologist and all sorts of things and he does a report (saying) ‘yes this man is affected.’ You have to prove yourself.”

For Ian, the purpose of a public inquiry is to be heard, to be listened to and to be believed.”

A leading human rights law firm acting for the group is now seeking a Commission of Investigation to probe claims that health and religious authorities failed to stop the abuse.

Read Next Related Reads Victim says he skipped necessary medical treatment because of fears over Michael Shine Editorial: Michael Shine was convicted for assaulting 9 boys. But that’s not the full story 'He was too revered': Victim believes Shine's crimes against children were overlooked

On Monday, Phoenix Law announced its involvement in the campaign.

Much of the abuse perpetrated by Shine, now 93, took place largely while he worked at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda from 1968 to 1995.

Hundreds of men claim that they were abused by Shine over decades, but in 2024, he is a free man after serving just three years in prison.

Following trials in 2017 and 2019, more charges were brought but a Court of Appeal ruling citing “cumulative factors” – including Shine’s age and health, and a ‘misstep’ by the Director of Public Prosecutions – meant the case was never tried.

To date, more than 200 victims have settled civil claims against the Medical Missionaries of Mary. Many of the men were instructed to sign non-disclosure agreements, which meant that they could not talk to or support one another as they tried to recover from the trauma.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said on Monday that government will discuss calls for a public inquiry and commended the victims for speaking “with courage and in a vivid manner”.

“I want to thank them for that,” said Harris.