Sentencing hearing to take place for Irish teen who admitted harassing Ian Wright

A SENTENCING HEARING is to take place today for an Irish teenager who admitted to harassing former Premier League footballer Ian Wright.

Patrick O’Brien (18) will be sentenced at Tralee District Court by Judge David Waters.

The offences took place on 11 May 2020.

The court will receive a full probation report today.

O’Brien, of Sycamore Court, Ashleigh Downs, pleaded guilty to two charges.

He admitted harassing Ian Wright on 11 May contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against The Person Act 1997.

He also admitted that on the same date he sent messages by phone that was grossly offensive, obscene and menacing.

Wright (57) was a prolific goal scorer, most notably with Arsenal Football Club, where he won the Premier League title.

He earned 33 caps for the England national team, scoring nine international goals.

After his retirement from professional football, he became a popular pundit appearing on BBC, ITV and BT Sport.

