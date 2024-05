IARNRÓD ÉIREANN HAS said a new train timetable due to take effect from the end of August is being implemented with a view to “removing long standing congestion issues, particularly during peak periods”.

The proposed changes, due to be implemented from 25 August, will see extra services on Belfast, Galway, Waterford, Cobh and Midleton routes.

Iarnród Éireann has published details of the proposed schedule, and has invited the public to submit feedback in advance of the finalisation of the new timetable.

A spokesperson remarked that feedback is welcomed for all routes, whether changes are proposed or not, and that suggested alterations which cannot be implemented will be retained in a database for consideration at future timetable reviews.

The consultation survey is open until Thursday , 13 June.

The highlights of the proposed new timetable includes seven additional services on the Heuston/Galway route, which will provide a later last service from Galway as well as a mid-week train that will arrive to Galway City before 9am.

An extra Waterford service in each direction is also proposed, with an 8.15pm train from Heuston to Carlow being deferred by five minutes and extended to Waterford.

Seven new services are also planned in each direction on the Dublin to Belfast route, with a new hourly service from Monday to Saturday and pre-9am arrivals into both cities.

There will also be earlier first and later last services in each direction between Dublin and Belfast on Sundays.

In addition to this, there are plans for four new Saturday and ten new Saturday services in each direction on the Cork/Cobh Commuter, as well as six new Sunday services in each direction on the Cork/Midleton Commuter.

Given the additional Dublin to Belfast services, significant timetable changes are also in line to DART services to improve traffic flows around the Connolly area and to improve service punctuality.

As a result, Northern Commuter and Belfast Enterprise customers have been asked for specific feedback on two options for services.

A spokesperson said these changes will likely cause occasions where “customers are required to interchange at a city station to continue to their final destination, as is common practice on busy Commuter Rail Networks around the world.

The spokesperson added that the changes will “provide performance benefits to all routes around the City Centre area and reduce the large impacts which even minor delays currently cause to the timetable”.

A full detailed breakdown of the proposed changes and the feedback form can be found here (Note that the feedback form is at the bottom of the webpage).