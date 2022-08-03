Icelandic volcano has erupted 40 kilometres from capital

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE ICELANDIC MET Office has said that a volcanic eruption has occurred near the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula, around 40 kilometres from Reykjavík.
Fagradalsfjall is also the name for the wider volcanic system covering an area 5 kilometres which has seen activity last year.
No volcanic eruption had occurred for 815 years on the Reykjanes Peninsula until 19 March 2021 when a fissure vent appeared in Geldingadalir to the south of Fagradalsfjall.
Today’s eruption may have been caused by a magnitude 5.47 earthquake on Sunday which moved the surrounding land 16 cm northwest.
Look who’s back!🌋A #VolcanicEruption started this afternoon from a 100-meter fissure in Meradalir at Fagradalsfjall, the site of last year’s eruption. Iceland’s summer just got hotter! Watch it live here: https://t.co/bRaMPEBVQ2— Icelandair (@Icelandair) August 3, 2022
The magma inflow rate into the resulting dike is rapid, almost double that observed during the first dike intrusion last year according to the Icelandic Met Office.
Last year’s eruption was the longest recorded in half a century as it produced more than 140 million cubic metres of magma in six months.
It also drew more than 350,000 visitors because of its proximity to the capital.
