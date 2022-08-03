Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Wednesday 3 August 2022
Icelandic volcano has erupted 40 kilometres from capital

The activity may have been caused by a magnitude 5.47 earthquake on Sunday which moved the surrounding land 16 cm northwest.

By Jamie McCarron Wednesday 3 Aug 2022, 3:31 PM
1 hour ago 7,523 Views 9 Comments
Morgunbladid
Morgunbladid
Morgunbladid

THE ICELANDIC MET Office has said that a volcanic eruption has occurred near the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula, around 40 kilometres from Reykjavík.

Fagradalsfjall is also the name for the wider volcanic system covering an area 5 kilometres which has seen activity last year.

No volcanic eruption had occurred for 815 years on the Reykjanes Peninsula until 19 March 2021 when a fissure vent appeared in Geldingadalir to the south of Fagradalsfjall.

Today’s eruption may have been caused by a magnitude 5.47 earthquake on Sunday which moved the surrounding land 16 cm northwest.

The magma inflow rate into the resulting dike is rapid, almost double that observed during the first dike intrusion last year according to the Icelandic Met Office.

Last year’s eruption was the longest recorded in half a century as it produced more than 140 million cubic metres of magma in six months.

It also drew more than 350,000 visitors because of its proximity to the capital.

Eruption_from_Reykjavík_2021 Last year's eruption as viewed from the country's capital. Source: Berserkur/Wikipedia

