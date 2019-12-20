Gardaí seize 34,000 illegally imported cigarettes and tobacco products

Image: An Garda Síochána via Facebook

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED 34,000 illegally imported cigarettes and tobacco packets during a search operation in Co Longford.

Gardaí from the Roscommon/Longford divisional drugs unit, assisted by gardaí from Creggs Garda Station in Galway, today carried out a search at Rathcline Court, Lanesborough in Co Longford.

During the course of the search, 34,000 illegally imported cigarettes, tobacco packets and a small amount of cannabis (subject to analysis) were seized.

No arrests have been made.

An Garda Síochána are liaising with Revenue Customs Service in relation to the investigation.

Investigations are ongoing.