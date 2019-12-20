This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí seize 34,000 illegally imported cigarettes and tobacco products

The seizure was made during a search at Rathcline Court, Lanesborough in Co Longford.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 20 Dec 2019, 6:58 PM
Gardaí have seized 34,000 illegally imported cigarettes
Image: An Garda Síochána via Facebook
Image: An Garda Síochána via Facebook

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED 34,000 illegally imported cigarettes and tobacco packets during a search operation in Co Longford. 

Gardaí from the Roscommon/Longford divisional drugs unit, assisted by gardaí from Creggs Garda Station in Galway, today carried out a search at Rathcline Court, Lanesborough in Co Longford. 

During the course of the search, 34,000 illegally imported cigarettes, tobacco packets and a small amount of cannabis (subject to analysis) were seized. 

No arrests have been made. 

An Garda Síochána are liaising with Revenue Customs Service in relation to the investigation. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

