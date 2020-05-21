This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 21 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Covid-19 began to impact labour market near end of first quarter, CSO stats show

Employment levels were down to 1.75 million people by the end of April.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 21 May 2020, 4:49 PM
10 minutes ago 343 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5104730
Image: Shutterstock/Pixel-Shot
Image: Shutterstock/Pixel-Shot

OVER 1.75 MILLION people were in employment in Ireland at the end of April, according to new figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

In its quarterly Labour Force Survey, the CSO outlined the impact the pandemic has had on the Irish labour market. 

In the first quarter of this year, 2.35 million people were in employment. Almost 70% of those aged 15-64 were in a job during this time.

At the end of March, with the effects of Covid-19 restrictions, the adjusted measure of employment stood at 2.07 million. By the end of April, this was down to 1.75 million.

114,400 people were registered as unemployed in the first quarter of this year. At the end of April, this stood at 694,683, accounting for losses due to the pandemic. 

The Labour Force Survey is the official source of statistics on the labour market in Ireland. 

Covid-19 labour impact The number of people in employment in the first quarter from 2016 to 2020. Source: CSO

Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, said these figures highlight the impact the pandemic has had on the economy. 

“It is clear that the extraordinarily difficult but absolutely necessary measures being taken to save lives and protect public health have had a profound impact on economies and societies all over the world,” he said in a statement.

“Ireland is no exception and our labour market is bearing the brunt.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The official seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the first four months of this year was 5%, down from 5.1% in the first quarter of 2019, but up from 4.7% in the last quarter of 2019. 

Donohoe said the Department of Finance is projecting the current unemployment rate to reduce to around 10% by the end of this year, with an average unemployment rate of around 14% during the year. 

Statistician at the CSO, Jim Dalton, reiterated that the pandemic has had a “considerable impact” on the Irish labour market since the end of the first quarter of this year. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie