AN INDIAN NURSE has spoken out about an alleged attack on her 6-year-old daughter in a housing estate in Co Waterford on Monday night.

Anupa Achuthan, the girl’s mother, told The Journal that the attack happened on Monday evening after 7 pm, in front of the family’s home.

She says that a group of boys who appeared to be aged 11-13 physcially attacked her daughter Nia, by hitting her with a bicycle in her “genital area” and punching her in the face.

Anupa said that her daughter and friends of her daughter, who witnessed the alleged attack, said that the teenagers told Nia to “go back to India” and used abusive language.

Her daughter said that five teenagers were involved in the attack, later Anupa saw two boys and one girl in that age range hanging around outside her house, while she was trying to console her daughter.

Anupa brought her daughter University Hospital Waterford as she had “swelling on her face and pain in her genital area”.

The mother of two was at home with both of her children, and keeping an eye on her daughter Nia while she was playing in their housing estate, when she went back into the house briefly in order to feed her ten-month-old.

“My husband was on night duty for work, and I was alone with the kids. I nipped inside briefly, as in the estate we are all generally keeping an eye on the kids when they are just playing outside, and around two or three minutes later my daughter and her friends knocked at the door and she was scared and crying,” Anupa said.

“Initially she wasn’t able to talk to me, and her friends told me a gang of older kids had hit her on her face.

“After five minutes the boys who hit her with the bike came back with the bike, and Nia cried again, she was very upset. We went inside the house and the boys continued to stare in at me very rudely, even I felt afraid,” Anupa said.

Anupa said that she reported this incident to the gardaí, and that it has made her and her family feel less safe where they live in the Kilbarry area of Co Waterford.



A garda spokesperson said that gardaí are investigating after they responded to a report of an elleged assault in the Kilbarry area of Waterford city on Monday 4 August.

The Indian embassy in Ireland has warned its citizens to take safety precautions for their personal safety after what it says has been a rise in physcial attacks on members of the Indian community.

The embassy said that people should avoid “deserted areas, especially in odd hours”.

An attack on a man in Tallaght on 19 July by a group of teenage boys, who was beaten and had his clothing taken off him down to his waist, sparked outcry from members of the Indian community and locals.

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore recently shared an open letter from an Indian nurse who said that they plan to leave Ireland.

In the letter the nurse said that they have come to fear racial attacks against themselves and their children in light of a series of attacks.