THE INQUEST INTO the deaths of four young people in a road crash on their way to celebrate Leaving Cert results in Clonmel will begin today in the Tipperary town.

Grace McSweeney, 18, her brother Luke, 24, and pals Zoey Coffey, 18, Nicole Murphy 18, died in the collision on 25 August 2023.

The three 18-year-old girls were going to a Leaving Cert results event and were being driven in the car by Luke.

Gardaí have concluded their investigation file for the coroner and an inquest will take place in Clonmel later this morning.

The deaths of the four young people shocked the nation with President Michael D Higgins sending condolences to the families and the whole community in the Tipperary town.