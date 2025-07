THERE WAS A 3% increase in insurance claims at the Injuries Resolution Board last year, according to the latest annual report.

The board was set up to mitigate insurance claims so that claimants avoid paying a growing court fees. It assessed 20,837 cases last year, a 3% increase compared to 2023.

Overall claims have fallen by a third since it was established in 2004 and said has saved claimants over €75m in legal fees since it began.

A total of €168m was paid out from the board to claimants last year, for a median award value of €13,100. The vast majority of cases related to alleged motor injuries.

While there has been no change to public liability insurance in the last year, there has been a 4% increase in motor insurance. There has also been a 5% decrease in employer insurance, the board said.

Awards ranged from over €600,000 to just under €70.

It comes as ministers are currently assessing whether to increase insurance pay-outs by 17%, following a recommendation by the Judicial Council.

One reform group has today said the government “cannot increase” insurance pay-outs as it would risk a surge in customer premiums, one reform group has said.

The Central Bank last week said motor insurance premiums have increased by 8% from May 2024 to May 2025.

Justice minister Jim O’Callaghan told The Journal that he believed more discussion was needed on the issue in order to understand how to follow judicial recommendations while also maintaining progress on insurance reform.

The Alliance for Insurance Reform has today urged ministers to avoid increasing awards with premiums, particularly motor insurance, are on the rise. It said that companies seem to “prioritise profits over policyholders”.

Alliance member Ivan Cooper said: “There is no justification for liability premiums for businesses, sports, community and voluntary groups to be increasing, and yet they continue to do so.”