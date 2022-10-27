Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Thursday 27 October 2022
Advertisement

Tracker mortgages repayments to increase as European Central Bank hike interest rates by 0.75%

The ECB announced the hike in a statement this afternoon.

1 hour ago 15,613 Views 25 Comments
The European Central Bank
The European Central Bank
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TRACKER MORTGAGE RATES are set to rise for the third time this year as the European Central Bank (ECB) announced a 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike.

Policymakers opted to raise the ECB’s rates by 75 basis points, just over a month on from the previous hike in early September.

The move is part of the ECB’s latest efforts to tame inflation, which has been driven in recent months by the surging price of food and energy in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The ECB added that it would likely raise interest rates further in the future as part of plans to reduce overall inflation.

“The Governing Council took today’s decision, and expects to raise interest rates further, to ensure the timely return of inflation to its 2% medium-term inflation target,” said a spokesperson for the ECB.

With the latest increase, mortgage repayments for customers on tracker mortgages will increase, while it is not clear if banks will increase variable rate mortgages.

Bank of Ireland have confirmed that tracker mortgage rates for its customers will rise by 0.75%. 

This change is set to take place from 16 November for most Bank of Ireland customers.

A spokesperson for Bank of Ireland said: “Customers don’t need to take any action right now. Bank of Ireland will write to all tracker mortgage customers confirming the new interest rate, the effective date, and their new repayment amount.”

The spokesperson added that decisions have not yet been made on other mortgage products, saying that rates are under ongoing review.

According to economist Victor Duggan, writing in The Journal this morning, every percentage point rise in interest rates will add €83 to the monthly repayment of every 100,000 borrowed on a tracker mortgage or variable rate mortgage, if the increases are fully passed on.

Related Read

26.10.22 Analysis: We can expect to see interest rates continue to march higher this week

Inflation

In a statement announcing the interest rate hike, the ECB have said that inflation “remains far too high” and that it will remain above its medium-term targets for an extended period.

“In September, euro area inflation reached 9.9%. In recent months, soaring energy and food prices, supply bottlenecks and the post-pandemic recovery in demand have led to a broadening of price pressures and an increase in inflation,” the ECB said.

“The Governing Council’s monetary policy is aimed at reducing support for demand and guarding against the risk of a persistent upward shift in inflation expectations.”

The ECB added that it “stands ready” to adjust any instrument available to it to ensure that inflation stabilises at 2%.

ECB president Christine Lagarde had warned recently that inflation was “far too high” and more action was required to prevent price shocks from becoming “entrenched”.

Lagarde is expected to speak shortly on the interest rate hikes.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie