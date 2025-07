THE NORTH CLARE community of Ennistymon was in mourning today following the shock death of a ‘dedicated family man’ in a work-related incident this morning.

It is understood that the man – in his 40s – was fatally injured after falling from a height while carrying out repairs to a property in the town of Ennistymon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal work-related incident at around 10 am.”

A garda spokesperson that a man in his 40s suffered life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The scene remains preserved for technical examination.

The spokesperson added that the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was notified and is investigating the matter.

The popular local man has raised thousands of euros for charities and community groups over the years.

A local man said today that the deceased “was a hard working family man dedicated to his wife and his kids. He was a model person”.

He added that the work-related death “has caused upset and shock in Ennistymon and we’ve had a very hard couple of months following other deaths in the area. There is a lot of anguish here right now.”

Last weekend, Ennistymon GAA ahead of their first Senior Championship match this Summer retired their No 15 jersey in tribute to the late Eanna Rouine (20) who died in May.