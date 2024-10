GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a suspected petrol bomb attack in Limerick last night.

The incident happened at a house in the Kileely area of Limerick shortly before midnight.

A garda spokesperson said that no injuries were reported and that enquiries are ongoing.

It is the third petrol bombing incident in as many days and it is understood there has up up to eighth such arson attacks across Limerick in recent weeks.

Gardaí are investigating a motive for last night’s attack. Tensions are very high in some areas of the city as gang feuding has ignited in the last three weeks.

It is believed that a number of attacks are linked to an ongoing feud in the city which involves some criminal elements who would have been involved in the original McCarthy/Dundon and Keane/Collopy feud.

That gang feud claimed the lives of more than 20 victims in the 2000s.

The incidents are linked to factions spread across multiple housing estates in the city.

Advertisement

Another theory being explored in regard to last night’s attack is that it may be associated with another dispute in the city.

On Monday, there was a petrol bombing attack on a family home in the O’Malley Park area in South Hill on the southside of the city.

The local fire brigade responded to the incident as did gardaí. As a Garda car came to the scene a silver Audi left the area and officers gave pursuit.

It is understood that the car went onto the nearby motorway and drove the wrong way against the flow of traffic in an attempt to escape.

Gardaí were behind the car in pursuit for a time but then backed off to a safe distance.

Gardaí later found the car abandoned and they believe that the suspects escaped in a second car.

Last Friday, Gardaí discovered a pipe-bomb and requested the assistance of a Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Detonation (EOD) team after a car burst into flames in another attack at the Star Court estate, John Carew Park.

In another incident last Sunday night, 20 October, a man in his late teens was shot in the leg at Hyde Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, as further tensions escalated on the south side.

On Friday, 4 October, another suspect explosive device, which was later declared not viable, was recovered from underneath a car parked outside houses at Pike Avenue, Garryowen.

Gardaí discovered the device after responding to a complaint of criminal damage to the car.