Wednesday 24 April, 2019
Investigation underway after aggravated burglary at elderly couple's home in Dublin

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 24 Apr 2019, 6:58 PM
1 hour ago 6,345 Views 6 Comments
Templeogue Road, Dublin 6
Image: GoogleMaps
Image: GoogleMaps

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are investigating an aggravated burglary which occurred this morning at a house in Terenure. 

At approximately 10.30am, three men broke into the house of an elderly couple on Templeogue Road and restrained the man and woman, both in their seventies. 

The three men left the scene in a small white van. No serious injuries were sustained, gardaí have said. 

Gardaí are now appealing for information, in particular any motorists or cyclists who travelled today along the R137 Templeogue Road between 9am and 11.30am and who may have dash-cam footage.

They are asked to contact Terenure Garda Station.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

