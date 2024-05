PEOPLE HAVE BEEN discussing having a fear of flying after several high profile incidents on planes involving extreme turbulence, including on a recent flight from Doha to Dublin Airport.

The Journal recently spoke to a flight safety expert who said that unforeseen and significant turbulence is a fairly regular event, and that it has only been making the headlines recently because the Bangkok flight – which saw one man die from a suspected heart attack – and the Doha flight happened close together.

In reality, commercial airline journeys are still the safest form of travel, and a report found that 2023 was the best year yet for airplane safety.

Fears are not always rational though, as we all know. So, are you a nervous flier?