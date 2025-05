TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has called for Israel to refrain from any further military operations in Gaza in a joint statement alongside the political leaders of Malta, Slovenia, Spain, Luxembourg, Iceland and Norway.

Martin, in the joint statement, said that Ireland “will not be silent in front of the man-made humanitarian catastrophe that is taking place in Gaza before our eyes”.

It comes as nearly 100 people, including children, were killed in widespread Israeli ground, air and sea attacks launched early today in northern Gaza, according to local civil defence.

Martin noted that more than 50,000 people have died in the territory since the outbreak of the current war, and that “many more could starve to death” in the coming days and weeks unless “immediate” action is taken.

Martin called on Israel to “reverse its current policy”, and to “fully lift the blockade” on humanitarian aid.

“United Nations and humanitarian organisations, including UNRWA, must be supported and granted safe and unimpeded access,” the statement said.

Advertisement

The leaders also condemned the “further escalation” in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and an increase in “settler violence”, as well as the expanision of “illegal settlements and intensifed Israeli operations”.

“Forced displacement or the expulsion of the Palestinian people, by any means, is unacceptable and would constitute a breach of international law. We reject any such attempts at demographic change” Martin said alongside the other leaders.

The leaders called on the parties to engage with “renewed urgency and good faith” in order to negotiate a ceasefire, and the release of “all hostages”.

They acknowledged the important role being played by the United States, Egypt and Qatar in talks.

The statement continued:”This is the basis upon which we can build a sustainable, just and comprehensive peace, based on the implementation of the two-State solution.

“We will continue to support the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, and work in the framework of the United Nations and with other actors, like the Arab League and Arab and Islamic States, to move forward to achieve a peaceful and sustainable solution.”

The statement concluded by saying “we must assume the responsibility to stop this devastation”.

Robert Abela, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Malta, Robert Golob, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia, and Pedro Sánches, the President of the Government of Spain, Luc Frieden, the Prime Minister of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and Jonas Gahr Støre, the Prime Minister of Norway made the statement jointly alongside the Taoiseach.