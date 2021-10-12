#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 12 October 2021
The price of a packet of cigarettes is going up by 50 cent

This is the sixth year in a row the price has increased by that amount.

By Nicky Ryan Tuesday 12 Oct 2021, 1:44 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A PACKET OF cigarettes will now cost an extra 50 cent.

The increase was announced this afternoon as part of Budget 2022.

This is the sixth year in a row the excise duty on a packet of 20 cigarettes has been increased by that amount.

Smokers can now expect to pay €15 for a packet in the most popular price category.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe described the increase as a way of supporting Ireland’s public health policy to reduce smoking in society.

There will be a pro-rata increase on other tobacco products.

More details as we get them.

Nicky Ryan
