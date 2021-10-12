The price of a packet of cigarettes is going up by 50 cent

A PACKET OF cigarettes will now cost an extra 50 cent.

The increase was announced this afternoon as part of Budget 2022.

This is the sixth year in a row the excise duty on a packet of 20 cigarettes has been increased by that amount.

Smokers can now expect to pay €15 for a packet in the most popular price category.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe described the increase as a way of supporting Ireland’s public health policy to reduce smoking in society.

There will be a pro-rata increase on other tobacco products.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

More details as we get them.