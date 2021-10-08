Coronavirus: 2,002 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 2,002 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am this morning, 354 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 73 in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 1,207 new cases of Covid-19, 355 people with the virus in hospital and 69 in ICU.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of yesterday, 5,280 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

This includes 31 deaths newly notified in the past week.

“Today’s case number reflects an increased number of positive tests on specimens collected over the last three days,” Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said.

“However, the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in the last seven days (8,845 cases) is fewer than the previous 7 days (9,115 cases), with the 7 day moving average of daily cases at 1,264 today, compared to 1,302 a week ago,” he said.

“We will continue to monitor this situation closely to see if the trend in new infections over recent days is sustained.

“If you are experiencing a high temperature, dry cough, or flu like symptoms please stay at home – do not go to work or socialise.

“To keep yourself and your family safe please continue to regularly wash your hands, wear a mask when appropriate, open windows and ventilate indoor spaces, and choose outdoors where possible for meeting others.”