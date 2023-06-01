Advertisement

Thursday 1 June 2023
Instagram A picture shared by Jonny Bairstow from inside the England team bus.
# the lord's work
Ireland's cricket test match against England in London affected by climate activist protest
Just Stop Oil confirmed that it was behind the protest which delayed the England team bus.
52 minutes ago

THE CRICKET MATCH between England and Ireland at the Lord’s Cricket Cround in London has been affected by climate activists. 

English cricketer Jonny Bairstow posted a photo on his Instagram this morning which showed Just Stop Oil protesters and police officers in front of their team coach in the middle of the road.

Bairstow’s caption read: “If we’re a bit late it’s not our fault.”

The Just Stop Oil Twitter account also confirmed that it was behind the protest, tweeting: 

They might know a bit about a batting collapse, but the climate crisis is no one-day international – it’s our biggest test.

Day one of the one-off Test between England and Ireland is set to start as scheduled at 11am. 

Just Stop Oil protesters were also able to disrupt rugby’s Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham between Saracens and Sale last weekend.

Two men wearing Just Stop Oil T-shirts invaded the pitch midway through the first half and threw orange paint power onto the field before being removed by security staff.

A similar incident occurred at the Crucible during the World Snooker Championship in April when one protest managed to halt play by throwing orange powder on one of the tables. 

- With reporting by Press Association 

Author
Rónán Duffy
