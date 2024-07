TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested as part of an investigation into more than 50 reports of fraud on both sides of the Irish border over two years.

The probe was launched by the PSNI and Gardai following complaints that victims had sold goods such as machinery, but did not receive payment.

The PSNI carried out searches in the south Armagh area on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said: “We searched two properties in the Crossmaglen and Mullaghbawn areas and made two arrests.

“Two men, aged 47 and 34, were both arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including theft and fraud by false representation.

“Both men have since been released on bail pending further enquiries into the investigation.

“A number of items including a sum of cash and mobile phones were also seized and will now undergo further forensic examination.”

Gardai searched a premises in the Monaghan area and seized plant machinery.

The PSNI spokesperson said: “This proactive policing operation is part of our ongoing investigation into over 50 reports of fraud on both sides of the border spanning a period of two years.

“In each case the victim has agreed to sell items, such as machinery, quads and coal, and the buyer has used a stolen or cloned credit card, or provided a screenshot of a fake or cancelled bank transfer.

“The goods are then handed over but the victim did not receive the money.

“We hope today’s operation shows the community that we take these reports extremely seriously.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we encourage anyone who believes they are a victim of this type of crime, or who has any information which may assist us, to call police on 101.”