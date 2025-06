THE GOVERNMENT IS to temporarily bring its diplomats home to Ireland from its embassy in Tehran as bombing continues between Iran and Israel.

Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Harris said he has made the decision due to the “deteriorating situation” in Iran, which was first attacked by Israel one week ago.

High level meetings have been taking place between Ireland and other EU and British officials to discuss how to deal with the rescue of citizens trapped in Tehran.

It is understood that a European nation will carry the Irish diplomats out of their base in Tehran and transport them to safety by road.

The most likely destination is Azerbaijan. The journey out for the embassy diplomats and staff is thought to be at least 11 hours by road.

In a statement this evening, Harris said the Department of Foreign Affairs has been closely engaged on the situation in Iran and the continuing conflict between Israel and Iran, holding discussions with European and regional counterparts in recent days.

A “small number” of Irish citizens remain in Iran and would continue to have contact with the embassy from its new base in Dublin, Harris continued.

“Due to the deteriorating situation in Iran, I’ve decided to temporarily bring our diplomats home from Tehran. The safety of our Embassy staff is paramount,” Harris said in the statement.

“I have become increasingly concerned about the operational environment for our Embassy in Tehran, and the ability of our diplomatic staff to perform their functions safely.

“In light of the deteriorating situation, following consultation with my officials and in close consultation and coordination with EU partners, I have decided to temporarily relocate our personnel from Tehran.”

Harris added: “This is not a decision that I have taken lightly. Arrangements have been made for the Embassy to continue its operations from Dublin. Staff at my Department’s headquarters have assumed the Embassy’s consular functions and remain in contact with the small number of Irish citizens remaining in Iran.”

The Fine Gael leader said that his department’s travel advice remains that Irish citizens should not undertake travel to Iran.

“Citizens who live there and who wish to leave might consider departing through one of the land borders that is open, as long as it remains safe to do so,” Harris said.

The department statement added that those who may be concerned about the well-being of friends or family located in Iran can contact our consular team at +353 (0)1 408 2527 (or +353 (0)1 408 2000 out of hours).

“My hope is that a diplomatic solution can be found to resolve this conflict, without further escalation or further loss of life in Iran or in Israel,” Harris said.

“I continue to call for restraint and de-escalation by both Israel and Iran. I will discuss latest developments with my EU counterparts in Brussels on Monday.”