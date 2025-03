The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Italy 12

Ireland 54

IRELAND HAVE PICKED up their first win of the Women’s Six Nations after a bonus-point victory against Italy.

Anna McGann scored a hat-trick, while Aoife Dalton, Amee-Leigh Costigan, Linda Djougang and Brittany Hogan all got their names on the scoresheet. The result puts Ireland third on the table and sends them into a rest week before preparing for England’s visit to Cork on 12 April.

