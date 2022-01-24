Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

People cycling in Dublin city centre. Source: Sam Boal

International

Police cars parked on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany today. Source: AP/PA Images

#COVID: The head of the World Health Organisation warned that conditions remain ideal for more Covid variants to emerge and that it is dangerous to assume Omicron is the last one or that “we are in the endgame”.

#GERMANY: An 18-year-old student opened fire in a lecture hall at Heidelberg University in southwestern Germany, killing a young woman and injuring three others before fleeing the scene and turning the weapon on himself.

#RUSSIA: Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelensky urged the European Union to stay united in the face of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

#LOCKDOWN PARTIES: UK prime minister Boris Johnson is facing fresh allegations of breaking coronavirus rules.

Parting Shot

Ireland’s pay gap is better than the EU average, but the latest article in The Journal‘s The Good Information Project looks at what else can be done to fix this issue.

The gender pay gap is the difference between the average hourly wages of men and women across the entire workforce, regardless of seniority. It is seen as a marker of the participation of women in senior roles (which are higher paid) in an individual company, sector, or in the country as a whole.

A survey carried out by Work Equal last year found that three quarters of people believed that closing the gap is important and should be a priority for government and employers.