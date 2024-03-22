Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

TDs from Fine Gael who will not run again in the next election, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who has not said if he will or not.

Minister of State for Special Education and Fine Gael TD Josepha Madigan has announced that she is resigning from her ministerial post, and will not stand in the next general election.

has announced that she is resigning from her ministerial post, and will not stand in the next general election. Nominations for the new leader of Fine Gael will close this Sunday at 1pm, earlier than expected, with Minister Simon Harris almost certain to be the only candidate.

almost certain to be the only candidate. Three people were injured at a St Patrick’s Day gig at the 3Arena , at which at least one person jumped from the tiered seating down to the ground.

, at which at least one person jumped from the tiered seating down to the ground. Eleven Fine Gael TDs have now announced that they will not be contesting the next general election – exactly one third of the party’s 33 TDs.

have now announced that they will not be contesting the next general election – exactly one third of the party’s 33 TDs. A youth who stabbed a woman during a crime spree after he arranged meetings via Facebook marketplace with six people to buy top-of-the-range phones has received a nine-month custodial sentence.

after he arranged meetings via Facebook marketplace with six people to buy top-of-the-range phones has received a nine-month custodial sentence. Two men have been arrested in relation to the 2022 explosion at a service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal.

INTERNATIONAL

A massive blaze is seen over the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 22, 2024. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#TERROR ATTACK: An attack on a concert hall in Moscow carried out by three gunmen has left multiple people dead and wounded, as efforts to rescue others are ongoing, and the building is up in flames.

#KATE MIDDLETON has announced that she has been diagnosed with cancer and has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

#UN GAZA VOTE: The United Nations Security Council is set to vote on a United States-sponsored resolution declaring that “an immediate and sustained ceasefire” in Gaza is “imperative” to protect civilians and enable humanitarian aid to be delivered to more than two million hungry Palestinians.

PARTING SHOT

Roísín Waters performing at Carnegie Hall on Weds.

Musicians are amongst those who have praised Sinéad O’Connor’s daughter for her soulful rendition of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ on Wednesday night.

Roísín Waters sang the famous ballad during a tribute concert for the late Shane MacGowan, which many artists took part in.

You can see the performance here:

Sinéad’s daughter, Roísín Waters, singing “Nothing Compares 2 U” at Carnegie Hall last night in tribute to her mum.



Oh man…I don’t think there was a dry eye in the house. Every other performer was crammed side of stage to watch this bittersweet majesty unfold.



And my god,… pic.twitter.com/mUrunmpDKt — Amanda Palmer 🎹 (@amandapalmer) March 22, 2024