EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #EUROS: It’s all eyes on the European elections as the Dublin contest is on a knife edge a few counts in and the first count from the South due. Keep up with all the action here.

2. #COURTS: An alleged brothel keeper facing over 100 charges involving more than 45 sex workers operating in Dublin has been sent forward for trial.

3. #FRANCE: French President Emmanuel Macron has said he has faith the French people will make the “fair choice” in upcoming elections.

4. #LIMERICK DOG ATTACK: The sister of Nicole Morey, the Limerick woman who was killed in a dog attack last week told her funeral mass today that the heart of their family has been “shattered” by the tragedy.

5. #DANIEL O’DONNELL ’begs’ fans not to donate to him online after meeting latest fraud victim.