WE’RE BACK FOR another day of election counting, as attention turns to Ireland’s candidates for European Parliament.

The first official European election count came in last night, when Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews topped the poll in Dublin.

After a marathon weekend for the local elections, there was no European counting last night in Castlebar (where the Midlands-Northwest centre is based) and Cork (where Ireland South’s centre is based).

First counts in those two constituencies are expected later this evening, but we’ll keep you up-to-date with tallies and how it’s looking as results come in.

Our own European count centre is now live, so you can stay across the latest happenings there.

We’ll also bring you results of the final seats in the local elections, with some dramatic recounts set to take place in parts of the country and other LEAs also still filling their seats.

If you want to keep track of who’s been elected in your area, check out our Local Election Tracker.

And if that’s not enough, counting will also begin in the Limerick mayoral election – the first such vote to be held in Ireland.

Stay tuned with us for updates throughout the day.

In Dublin City Council, the largest council in Ireland and the country's second-largest elected body, Fine Gael is going to be the biggest party. But in a bit of a surprise there, the Social Democrats look set to come in second. Turning to the local elections, most of the seats across the country have now been filled. By our latest calculations, Fianna Fáil (205 seats) and Fine Gael (215 seats) are neck-and-neck with around 120 seats left to count. Sinn Féin, who most people agree had a bad weekend, are up 10 seats on their total from 2019 – which is still an increase, but far short of the 200 or so seats they were hoping to claim this time. Our Political Editor Christina Finn looked wrote this piece this morning about where it went wrong for the party and where it needs to up its game. It being a European election weekend, results are also in for countries other than Ireland. Far-right parties won in many countries, coming out on top in France, Italy and Austria; the AfD also came second in Germany – while hard-right candidates also performed well in the Netherlands. It's been speculated this morning that the European Parliament's two far-right groups – Identity and Democracy (ID) and the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) – will united to create a supergroup for the next term. But there also seems to be general agreement that it's been a good weekend for outgoing European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who wants another five-year mandate. The European People's Party (EPP), remains the parliament's biggest grouping and experts believe she'll be able to get the extra votes she needs to secure a second term. If you're wondering what that result means, our Deputy Editor Christine Bohan crunched the numbers last night: "Barry Andrews (FF) topped the poll with 62,147 votes, closely followed by Regina Doherty (FG) with 61,344. The quota is 75,345," she wrote. "However there looks likely to be a dogfight for the final two MEP positions in the constituency, with four candidates jostling for a seat. "There are just several thousand votes separating Lynn Boylan of Sinn Féin (35,431), Ciarán Cuffe of the Green Party (32,204), Labour's Aodhán Ó Riordáin (30,733) and Niall Boylan of Independent Ireland (30,637)." Stephen McDermott here, kicking off proceedings for you today. In case you missed it last night, here are the full results of that first count in Dublin: Barry Andrews (FF) – 62,147 Regina Doherty (FG) – 61,344 Lynn Boylan (SF) – 35,431 Ciarán Cuffe (GP) – 32,204 Aodhán Ó Riordáin (Lab) – 30,733 Niall Boylan (II) – 30,637 Clare Daly (I4C) – 26,855 Bríd Smith (PBP-S) – 21,577 Sinead Gibney (SD) – 16,319 Daithí Doolin (SF) – 10,766 Aisling Considine (AON) – 10,693 Malachy Steenson (I) – 7,128 Umar Al-Qadri (I) – 4,707 Philip Dwyer (IFP) – 4,479 Diarmaid O Conaráin (I) – 3,548 Brendan Ogle (I) – 3,148 Rebecca Barrett (I) – 2,997 Patrick Quinlan (I) – 2,595 Robin Cafolla (RG) – 2,514 Stephen O'Rourke (I) – 2,250 Andy Heasman (IP) – 2,028 Eamonn Murphy (I) – 1,557 Conor Murphy (I) – 1,065

