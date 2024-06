GOOD MORNING.

Cathal Crotty told he faces dismissal

1. The Limerick soldier convicted of an unprovoked attack on a woman has been formally brought before his commanding officer and told that he is facing likely dismissal from the Defence Forces.

Taylor Swift

2. It is going to be a cruel summer for members of An Garda Siochána in Dublin: leave for gardaí has been cancelled for the final days of June due to the Taylor Swift concerts.

Top EU job

3. Tánaiste Micheál Martin has confirmed that he consulted with the Taoiseach about who he has selected to be Ireland’s new EU Commissioner.

Speaking in Cork yesterday, Martin would not be drawn on who will get the top job, but speculation within government circles and the Fianna Fáil party is that Finance Minister Michael McGrath will be off to Brussels.

Protests planned

4. Protests are to take place today in Dublin, Cork and Limerick in solidarity with Natasha O’Brien, the woman who was viciously and randomly attacked by an Irish soldier who received a suspended sentence for the assault.

Birthing experiences

5. In dozens of lengthy emails to The Journal, mothers told of the trauma they endured during and after labour and delivery.

Several said they will never return to certain hospitals, or said they’ve lost faith in the HSE altogether.

Ukraine under attack

6. Ukraine today said Russia launched a “massive” overnight attack on energy infrastructure in the country’s west and south.

Aer Lingus cancellations

7. Aer Lingus has cancelled 124 flights affecting 20,000 customers ahead of planned industrial action next week as pilots from the airline announced this afternoon that there will be further action in the form of a full eight-hour strike next weekend.

Heatwaves

8. European countries are being plagued by heatwaves and wildfires once again this summer, with temperatures in Mediterranean countries hitting 40C and above this week.